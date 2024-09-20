Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down to $22.97

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $22.48. Infosys shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 298,208 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 33.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

