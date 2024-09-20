ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.74

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 2057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 203,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

