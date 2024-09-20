Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.31 ($1.19). Approximately 144,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 765% from the average daily volume of 16,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.56).

Ingenta Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of £13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.13 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.07.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

