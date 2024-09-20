Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Acquires A$34,789.24 in Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Linda Nicholls purchased 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.07 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$34,789.24 ($23,506.24).

Inghams Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.75.

Inghams Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Inghams Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Inghams Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

