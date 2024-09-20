Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Strong-Buy”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
