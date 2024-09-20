Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $42,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 41.4% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFF opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

