Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 61.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.