Insider Buying: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Acquires A$27,932.00 in Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Graham McLean bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.92 ($23.59) per share, with a total value of A$27,932.00 ($18,872.97).

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

