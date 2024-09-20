Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Buys $215,350.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $215,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.02 per share, with a total value of $220,100.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Global Gp Llc bought 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $207,216.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc bought 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $456,800.00.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLP stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

