Insider Buying: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Purchases $149,250.00 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Ray Iv Wesley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,724 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.