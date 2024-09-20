Insider Buying: Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Buys A$21,056.42 in Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner acquired 601,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,056.42 ($14,227.31).
Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Hugh Warner bought 129,571 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$4,534.99 ($3,064.18).
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Hugh Warner purchased 116,669 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,950.12 ($4,020.35).
- On Monday, August 5th, Hugh Warner acquired 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,783.78).
Patriot Lithium Stock Performance
About Patriot Lithium
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Lithium
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Roku Stock Gains New Buy Rating: Here’s Why Analysts Are Bullish
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Prepare for a Silver Surge: Best Mining Stocks to Watch Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.