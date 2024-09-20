Insider Buying: Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Buys A$21,056.42 in Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner acquired 601,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,056.42 ($14,227.31).

Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Hugh Warner bought 129,571 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$4,534.99 ($3,064.18).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Hugh Warner purchased 116,669 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,950.12 ($4,020.35).

On Monday, August 5th, Hugh Warner acquired 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,783.78).

Patriot Lithium Stock Performance

About Patriot Lithium

Patriot Lithium Limited, an exploration company, engages in exploration and development of lithium projects in the United States and Canada. It holds various interests in the Black Hills, Wickenburg, and Ontario Lithium projects. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

