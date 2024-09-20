Insider Buying: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Purchases $4,999,995.00 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TERN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $706.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.37.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on TERN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
