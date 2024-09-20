Insider Buying: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Purchases $4,999,995.00 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $706.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 159,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TERN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

