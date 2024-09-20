Insider Buying: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,152.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,076.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thryv Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 159,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Thryv by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Thryv by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

