Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Sells $487,700.20 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.