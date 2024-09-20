Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,640,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

