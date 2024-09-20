Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells $1,165,950.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Gilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $691,494.90.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $86.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

