Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$5.94 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.74.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

