Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $162,568.12 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $162,568.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $718.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth $714,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

