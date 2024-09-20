Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $243,360.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of COIN opened at $168.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.