Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,575,000.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.