Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,575,000.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
