Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $219,870.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

