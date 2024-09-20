Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$179,461.50 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$179,461.50.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$38.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$41.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

