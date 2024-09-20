Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells $460,950.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ePlus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $101.07 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ePlus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $49,190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $1,903,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ePlus by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.