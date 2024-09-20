Insider Selling: Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Sells 38,806 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $32,985.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Equillium Stock Performance
Equillium stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQ
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equillium
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.