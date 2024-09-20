Insider Selling: Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Sells 38,806 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $32,985.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equillium Stock Performance

Equillium stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,215,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

