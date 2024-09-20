Insider Selling: FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Director Sells $108,300.00 in Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FreightCar America Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

