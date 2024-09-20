Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells $15,845.76 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $15,845.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,222.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Funko Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

