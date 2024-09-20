Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.