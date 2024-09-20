Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CFO Sells $16,942.50 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Harris sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $16,942.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,497 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Griffon Trading Up 3.2 %

Griffon stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.