Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,099,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,663,000 after buying an additional 582,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.