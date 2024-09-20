Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $124,519.56 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $124,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.
IBEX Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBEX
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IBEX
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.