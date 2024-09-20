Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $124,519.56 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $124,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

