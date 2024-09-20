Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells $8,038,392.05 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.0 %

JCI stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

