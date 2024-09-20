Insider Selling: Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Senior Officer Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

LBS stock remained flat at C$8.40 during midday trading on Friday. 18,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,390. Life & Banc Split Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.43. The company has a market cap of C$383.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Articles

