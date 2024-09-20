Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells $89,382.30 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $93,783.20.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $93.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPSN

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 264.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 163,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.