Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) VP Sells $42,370.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,418.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 58.8% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

