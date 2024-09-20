Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) VP Sells $42,370.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,418.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Northwest Pipe Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NWPX stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
