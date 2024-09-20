Insider Selling: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) SVP Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $76,587.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,404.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.25. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.