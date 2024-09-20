Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$56,698.80 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$39,285.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.80. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

