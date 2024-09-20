Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $398,784.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $398,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,110,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,716 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $361,037.88.

On Monday, September 9th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $173,990.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.