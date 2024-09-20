Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) CEO Sells 11,341 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $3,260,764.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,053 shares in the company, valued at $92,021,638.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.60.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

