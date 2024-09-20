Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $746,752.50 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,751,178.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolas Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,565.59.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $35.97 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

