Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells $709,722.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $709,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,526,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $867,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $288,750.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,321,650.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,836,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

