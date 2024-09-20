Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$383,603.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$383,603.50.

Shares of TRP opened at C$61.03 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.04. The firm has a market cap of C$63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4633124 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.69.

TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

