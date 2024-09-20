Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $1,323,247.50 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,269.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
