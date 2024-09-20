Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $185,086.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

VRNT stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $18,601,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

