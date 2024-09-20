Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,816 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ternium by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

TX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

