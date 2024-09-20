Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,595 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,369. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

