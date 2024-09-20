Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,115.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.