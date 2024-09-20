Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,994,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $9,681.34 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9,696.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8,766.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,047.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

