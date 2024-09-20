Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 161.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $358.62 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $366.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

