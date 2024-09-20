Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 986.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,641,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,502,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cognex by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,812,000 after buying an additional 1,259,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after buying an additional 1,088,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

