Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 115,324 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,876,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

